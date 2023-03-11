Clean up in Leola Jordan Park

Published 2:55 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

PICAYUNE – This past Saturday, Keep Picayune Beautiful, Picayune Public Works Department, Picayune Fire Department, and the Mayors Youth Council picked up trash in our city.

The groups started from Leola Jordan Park and scatted around to pick up any trash the seen, from loose pieces of paper, too an old car tire.

The volunteers we not only able to made Picayune a little cleaning, they also earned some community service hours.

