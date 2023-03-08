Charles McGill Published 10:14 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Charles McGill

March 4, 2023

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Joey Mark will officiate and assisted by Bishop Vernon Robinson.

Charles McGill was born on September 10, 1942 in Picayune, MS to the late Eugene and Lillie McGill.

Charles accepted Christ at an early age at East Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Alonzo Dees and continued his mission under the leadership of Rev. Joey Mark at New Beginning Baptist Church. He was faithful to his church with thanksgivings in his heart. He was a United States Army honorable Vietnam War Veteran.

On the evening of Friday, March 3, 2023, he received his wings to be at peace and rest at Highland Community Hospital in Picayune, MS at the age of 80 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lillie McGill; sisters, Diane McGill, Rose Grays, Cheryl Stewart and Belinda McGill; brother, Lenard McGill; uncle, Haywood Rhone; two aunts, Areseola Heidelberg and Myrtle Burton; brother-in-law, Albert Robinson.

Charles will be tremendously missed and leaves behind many memories to cherish. Left to treasure his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Barbara McGill; daughter, Lisa Quinn; son, Charlie (Yolanda) Magee; blended sons, Cedric (Pat) Williams and Darren (Julia) Williams; sisters, Betty Mark, Daisy (Matthew) Evans, Mary Frances Blanks, Kathleen Rawls, Linda McGill, Ruby Jean Tyner, and Cynthia Bester; brother, Albert McGill; sisters-in-law, Linda Robinson, Vera Ducre and Doris Parker; brothers-in-law, Ike Stewart, Bishop Vernon (Betty Sue) Robinson and Roy Robinson; numerous grand and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery with Military Honors.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.