Bulldogs Drop Series Opener to No. 9 Gamecocks Published 8:49 am Friday, March 31, 2023

STARKVILLE – In a contest that featured an early pitching duel, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were unable to rally late against the South Carolina Gamecocks, falling by a score of 6-4. The two arms of Cijntje and Holcombe combined to strike out 17 batters, a season-high.

Jurrangelo Cijntje earned the start and struck out nine batters in his five innings, a new career-high for the freshman. Colby Holcombe entered in the sixth inning and finished the game for the Diamond Dawgs. He struck out eight batters in four innings pitched, a season-high of strikeouts in his longest relief appearance of the season.

Colton Ledbetter led the State offense on the day, finishing 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Ledbetter extended his current hit streak to six games. Hunter Hines , Dakota Jordan , and Slate Alford all finished with multiple hits.

The Bulldogs continue the series with the Gamecocks tomorrow at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SECN+.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bottom Third

The Bulldogs struck first after a line drive from Hunter Hines snuck through the middle, scoring Ledbetter from second.

Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 0

Top Third

The Gamecocks struck back with an RBI double from Dylan Brewer.

Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 1

Top Fifth

Ethan Petry hit a solo homer to left field to give the Gamecocks the lead. Michael Braswell hit a double down the left-field line, scoring Messina and extending the lead to two.

Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 3

Bottom Fifth

Colton Ledbetter tied the game up for the Diamond Dawgs, drilling a two-run homer to right-center.

Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 3

Top Seventh

Cole Messina hit a two-run shot to left to regain the Gamecock lead.

Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 5

Top Ninth

Dylan Brewer singled to right to score Denny from second.

Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 6

Bottom Ninth

Kellum Clark scored from third on a groundout.

Mississippi State 4, South Carolina 6

