Bulldogs Drop Series Opener to No. 9 Gamecocks
Published 8:49 am Friday, March 31, 2023
STARKVILLE – In a contest that featured an early pitching duel, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were unable to rally late against the South Carolina Gamecocks, falling by a score of 6-4. The two arms of Cijntje and Holcombe combined to strike out 17 batters, a season-high.
Jurrangelo Cijntje earned the start and struck out nine batters in his five innings, a new career-high for the freshman. Colby Holcombe entered in the sixth inning and finished the game for the Diamond Dawgs. He struck out eight batters in four innings pitched, a season-high of strikeouts in his longest relief appearance of the season.
Colton Ledbetter led the State offense on the day, finishing 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Ledbetter extended his current hit streak to six games. Hunter Hines, Dakota Jordan, and Slate Alford all finished with multiple hits.
The Bulldogs continue the series with the Gamecocks tomorrow at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SECN+.
Bottom Third
The Bulldogs struck first after a line drive from Hunter Hines snuck through the middle, scoring Ledbetter from second.
Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 0
Top Third
The Gamecocks struck back with an RBI double from Dylan Brewer.
Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 1
Top Fifth
Ethan Petry hit a solo homer to left field to give the Gamecocks the lead. Michael Braswell hit a double down the left-field line, scoring Messina and extending the lead to two.
Mississippi State 1, South Carolina 3
Bottom Fifth
Colton Ledbetter tied the game up for the Diamond Dawgs, drilling a two-run homer to right-center.
Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 3
Top Seventh
Cole Messina hit a two-run shot to left to regain the Gamecock lead.
Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 5
Top Ninth
Dylan Brewer singled to right to score Denny from second.
Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 6
Bottom Ninth
Kellum Clark scored from third on a groundout.
Mississippi State 4, South Carolina 6
