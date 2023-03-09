Brinson Anne Rogers, Alex Perry named Wildcats of the Week Published 12:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River’s Alex Perry (McComb; North Pike) and Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) have been named Wildcats of the Week.

BRINSON ANNE ROGERS



Rogers earns the award after showing out in the circle for the No. 12 Pearl River softball team. The pitcher finished the week with 19 2/3 innings pitched, 35 strikeouts, one earned run and four hits allowed.

She started the week with a 10-inning, 15-strikeout performance against Pensacola State. She allowed just one run in the game. A few days later, she threw a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts and one hit allowed against No. 6 Parkland. She rounded out her appearances with a relief outing against No. 19 Lansing. In the game, she struck out five batters and allowed just two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Rogers currently sits second in the NJCAA in strikeouts with 94 across 54 2/3 innings pitched. She also holds a 0.77 ERA.

Rogers was named MACCC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

ALEX PERRY



Perry earns the award after hitting a stellar .529 across six games for the No. 1 Wildcats last week. He tallied three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He also drew three walks and stole three bases.

Perry’s .391 batting average is tops on the Wildcats so far this season. He’s driven in 18 runs and scored 22. The third baseman has also tallied seven doubles, two homers and 11 stolen bases on the year.

UP NEXT



Pearl River softball gets conference play started on Saturday as the Wildcats travel to Northeast. First pitch in the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. The games will be livestreamed at NEMCCTV.com. PRCC baseball hosts Northeast for its conference opener Saturday at 2 p.m. The games will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/Gold.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Aug. 29: Alex Emery (men’s soccer) and Lucy Conway (women’s soccer)

Sept. 6: Lawson Pratt (football) and Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer)

Sept. 12: Bryan Whitehead II (football) and Julianah Overstreet (volleyball)

Sept. 19: Christopher Dommer (men’s soccer) and Emma Godfrey (women’s soccer)

Sept. 26: Alex Emery (men’s soccer) and Sammie Smith (volleyball)

Oct. 3: Quinten Baker (golf) and Natalie Bartholomew (volleyball)

Oct. 10: Justin Jefferson (football) and Adele Mooney (women’s soccer)

Oct. 17: Eli Hackbarth (football) and Jasmine Burdine (volleyball)

Oct. 24: Caleb Williams (football) and Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer)

Oct. 31: Freddie Byrd III (football) and Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer)

Nov. 7: Jermahri Hill (men’s basketball) and Tierra Simon (women’s basketball)

Nov. 14: Ayub Nurhussein (men’s basketball) and Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball)

Nov. 21: Dylan Brumfield (men’s basketball) and Halle Traylor (Women’s basketball)

Dec. 7: Jermahri Hill (men’s basketball) and Ty’Mesha Reed (women’s basketball)

Jan. 9: Dylan Brumfield (men’s basketball) and Tierra Simon (women’s basketball)

Jan. 30: Cam Brown (men’s basketball) and Brinson Anne Rogers (softball)

Feb. 6: Preston Soper (baseball) and Brandy Scott (women’s basketball)

Feb. 13: Carlous Williams (men’s basketball) and Klair Cuevas (softball)

Feb. 20: Blake Hooks (baseball) and Marcavia Shavers (women’s basketball)

Feb. 27: Will Passeau (baseball) and Morgan Lavergne (softball)

