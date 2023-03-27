Brannan, Roberts named Bulldogs of the Week Published 8:48 am Monday, March 27, 2023

PERKINSTON — Kate Brannan and Blake Roberts have been named Bulldogs of the Week for March 20-26.

Brannan, a sophomore outfielder from Enterprise, batted .700 to lead Gulf Coast to an undefeated week. She had a double, a triple and six RBI. In a sweep of Holmes, she was 5-for-5 with a double and six RBI. Brannan had hits in all four games.

Roberts, a freshman second baseman from Petal, batted .500 during Gulf Coast’s 2-2 week. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles in a 6-4 loss to Southwest and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 15-6 win at Holmes.

Also nominated:

Kylie Burnette, a freshman right-hander from Picayune, went 2-0 during a perfect week for Gulf Coast. She shut out Southwest Mississippi on a three-hitter, and picked up a 5-2 win over Holmes.

Noah Nicholson, a sophomore right-hander from Vancleave, pitched 5.2 innings in relief to beat Southwest 10-7. He struck out three without a walk, allowing just three hits.

