Board Search Committee Chair named for Jackson State University president search Published 9:03 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Mississippi Public Universities

Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, appointed Trustee Steven Cunningham to serve as chair of the Board Search Committee for the search for the 13th President of Jackson State University. Committee members will be named in the near future.

An alumnus of Jackson State University, Dr. Cunningham is a board certified diagnostic radiologist. He is a full partner and current president of Comprehensive Radiology Services, PLLC in Hattiesburg and a diplomate of The American Board of Radiology.

Dr. Cunningham earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tennessee, Memphis Health Science Center. He completed his radiology residency at Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center in Dearborn, Mich. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University.

Dr. Cunningham is a native of Columbus and has lived in Hattiesburg for 16 years. He is a current Forrest General Hospital Foundation board member as well as a member of the Community Advisory board for The First Bank in Hattiesburg. He is married to Dr. Lakeisha Cunningham, who is also an alumnus of Jackson State University and serves as a professor at William Carey University. They have two daughters, Jadyn and Kailyn, and are members of West Point Baptist Church, where Dr. Cunningham serves as Deacon.

The Board of Trustees will hold Listening Sessions with members of the Jackson State constituency groups on the campus this spring. The dates, times, and locations for the Listening Sessions will be announced soon.

Information on the search will be posted on the JSU President Search Twitter feed: @JSU_Search.