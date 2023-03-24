Bear Football to hold camps, golf tournament Published 11:55 am Friday, March 24, 2023

The Southwest Football team will host two camps and a golf tournament in the coming months.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The first event is the 3 rd Annual Championship Golf Tournament. The event will take place May 19 at 1

p.m. at Fernwood Country Club in McComb. The cost to participate is $75 per person or $300 per team.

The registration fee includes: green fee, complimentary drive balls, cart rental, lunch, a t-shirt, team

photograph and beverages. Make all checks payable to: SMCC Football Fundraising 1156 College Drive

Summit, MS 39666.

A maximum of four mulligans will be available to purchase at the course.

Challenges will also be available as well including: closest to the pin, drive in a hoop, farthest drive and a

hole in one vehicle giveaway.

For more information on the event, click HERE or contact Southwest Head Football Coach Cliff Collins at

ccollins@smcc.edu or (601) 934-5120.

7-ON-7 CAMP

On June 7, Bear football will hold a 7-on-7 passing camp. The event will take place at John I. Hurst

Stadium with registration taking place from 9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and the tournament beginning at 10

a.m.

The price to participate is $300 per team with lunch and a t-shirt included in the fee.

For more information on the event, contact Coach Collins at (601) 934-5120 or assistant coach

Dominique Sullivan at (601) 422-5486.

OL/DL CAMP

From June 13-15, Bear football will hold an offensive lineman/defensive lineman camp.

The camp is designed to develop skills and techniques of players who work in the trenches of their

teams. Each camper will learn the proper techniques and fundamentals for dominant line play.

The camp, open to students from grades 7 th -12 th costs $200 for overnight and $150 for day campers. Due

to limited enrollment, early registration is encouraged. A non-refundable $50 deposit must accompany

the application. Photocopies of the application are sufficient. Participants who are accompanying their

coach as a team are not required to have a deposit.

Checks must be made payable to: SMCC Football 1156 College Drive Summit, MS 39666. Remaining

balances can be accepted on the registration day in the form of cash or checks.

Students are asked to check-in between 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on June 13 and they will be dismissed on June 15

at 11 a.m. Check-in will take place at the P.E. Building Gym located across from the baseball field.

Overnight campers will be housed in the school's residence halls and eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in

the school's cafeteria. Meals are included in the fee. Day campers will only be provided lunch. Additional

spending money can be used for concessions and the camp store.

For more information on the event, click HERE or contact SMCC Associate Head Coach Trevor Stigers at

tstigers@smcc.edu or (601) 952-9315.