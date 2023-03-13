Baseball/softball updated, March 13 Published 3:03 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Here’s the run of Tuesday’s results in Baseball and softball in Pearl River County

Baseball

Poplarville is 6-4 this season as they enter district play on Tuesday, March 14, and Friday, March 17th against a good 8-3 Columbia Wildcats team. Head Coach Slade Jones is still ironing out his young team while searching for a core group of players. The Hornets go 10-11 players deep. With two 8th graders, two freshmen, three sophomores with 2 juniors, and a few seniors, Coach Jones says they’re inexperienced and trying to grow as the season goes on.

“Hopefully we’ll see some, in-season maturity, both mentally and physically to get us to where we can go and compete,” Coach Jones stated.

In this double header, Coach Jones want to see two or three of his players step up to the mound, and strike players out.

The Picayune Maroon Tide is 6-7 this season after dropping back-to-back games at home. They lost to Vancleave, 3-1 on Friday, and to St. Stanislaus, 9-4 on Saturday. The Maroon Tide will try to bounce back this Tuesday as they travel to play the East Central Hornets (7-5) at 7 p.m.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (7-5) recently beat the George County Rebels, 1-0. PRC’s Isaias Ryan contributed to the team’s lone RBI. Jacob Johnson pitched the entire game. He allowed only 3 hits and threw 10 strikeouts.

Next PRC will play at Gautier (5-5) on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Maroon Tide is 4-8 this season. They recently lost to the Pisgah Dragons 6-2 but then beat Moss Point the same day, 13-1. Next, the Lady Tide will host Greene County Wildcats this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Blue Devils sit at 6-4 this season. They recently lost to Newton County, 5-2. PRC’s Izzy Martin has a two-run RBI that night and Bayli Cucinello picked 4 strikeouts but allowed 6 hits for 5 runs. PRC will hope to bounce back as they play this Monday, March 12 at the Harrison County Tournament against Hernando High School.

The Lady Hornets (7-7) recently lost to Purvis, 6-5. The Lady Hornets will have a chance to get back as they host New Hope this Monday, March 12 at 3 p.m.