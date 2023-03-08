Baseball scores Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Here’s the run of Tuesday’s results in Baseball and softball in Pearl River County

Baseball

The Picayune Maroon Tide 6-4 make it a three-game win streak after beating the Vancleave Bulldogs 4-1. Picayune led 1-0 after the first inning. the Vancleave tied 1-1 after the second inning. Then Picayune put up 3 runs in the seventh inning to secure the win.

Maroon Tide’s Kyler King has 2 RBIs, and Brady Robertson and Cooper Moreaux shared single RBIs. Moreaux and King shared the mound and combined for a total of 10 strikeouts.

Next Picayune will host Oak Forrest Academy this Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (6-4) lost o Oak Forrest Academy on Monday, 2-1. Blue Devils Jacob Johnson had the team’s lone RBI in the fourth inning.

Next PRC will play George County (8-2) on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

The Poplarville Hornets (5-1) suffered their first loss to Pope John Paul II, 10-0. The Hornets are hot to bounce back on Saturday, March 11 as they will travel to play the Gulfport Admirals.

Softball

The Lady Maroon Tide suffered an 8-3 loss to the Bay High Tigers. The Tigers put a quick 6-0 lead after the opening inning. Picayune scored 2 runs in the second inning and a single run in the third and fourth inning.

Next, the Lady Tide will host Pass Christian this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Blue Devils will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and against the Wayne County War Eagles.

The Lady Hornets (7-6) won their first district game against the Columbia Wildcats, 4-1. Next Poplarville host district opponent the Purvis Tornadoes (5-0) this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.