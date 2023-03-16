The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Atchafalaya Seafood Co.

OPENING SOON! Family-owned & operated, Atchafalaya Seafood Co. is committed to serving the best Cajun cuisine in Picayune, MS They strive to provide every customer with an unforgettable culinary experience that is rooted in authentic Cajun flavor. Their mission is to make every customer feel like a part of the Atchafalaya family by providing a friendly and courteous dining experience, while also delivering delicious, real Cajun dishes that are sure to satisfy.