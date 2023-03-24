Arc Pearl River County Upcoming Events Published 10:15 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Arc Pearl River County

Craft Day- Where: Sun Roamers RV Resort, 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd

Picayune MS 39466

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 10 – 1 PM. Pizza, Salad, and Drinks will be served. Please RSVP by April 7, 2023 to ensure enough material and food is available for all individuals attending.

-The Arc of Pearl River County’s Fundraiser

Raffling a 60 qt. Crawfish Pot, with Basket & Burner

Picayune Street Fair: 222 W. Canal St. Saturday, April 1, 2023 9am to 4pm. Winner will be picked on Monday, April 3, 2023