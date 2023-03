ANCHOR LAKE CRAWFISH COOKOFF Published 10:16 am Friday, March 24, 2023

2ND ANNUAL ANCHOR LAKE CRAWFISH COOKOFF APRIL 15th, at 11 a.m. in Anchor Lake – 20 Silver Lane, Carriere, MS.

Entry Fee to eat, $20 (Hot dogs available). Children under 10 are free. Live Music – Lawn chairs & Coolers Welcome. For info call 504-491-8387.