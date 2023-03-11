Alternative Hunt Days to reduce feral hogs on Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge Published 9:57 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Pearl River, LA –

Feral hogs are one of the most reproductively efficient and destructive invasive species in the United States. In order to help manage this species, the Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge allows the incidental take of feral hogs during any open refuge hunt and during the month of February hog can be taken with the aid of dogs. Since the refuge was closed in February due to flooding, a nine-day hog-dog hunt will be offered March 11-19, 2023. Normal refuge regulations are still in effect for this hunt.

Additional rainfall can still close this opportunity if the Pearl River exceeds 15.5 feet on the gauge at Pearl River. Please monitor the river and the refuge website for additional updates. River levels on the Pearl River can be checked through the National Weather Service office in Slidell, Louisiana at 985-649-0357, select option 1, then option 3, then 2, or at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=perl1&wfo=lix

For more information, please visit the refuge website: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/bogue-chitto or contact the refuge headquarters at 985-882-2000.