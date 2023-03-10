A gritty 10 straight runs give Lady Tide win over Pass Christian Published 10:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Picayune’s win was a nail bitter, but only up until they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 10-1 win at home.

The Pass Christian Pirates led the game early, scoring a single base run in the first inning.

It wasn’t until the sixth innings that the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide scored their first several runs. Brooklyn Keller started it off with a single base RBI. Soon Picayune had basses loaded with Hayley Pascal up to bat. Two swings in and she makes contact right up the field for a 2 run RBI. The Pirates made it better for Picayune after throwing back-to-back wild pitches allowing Picayune’s runners on third to steal home. At this time the Lady Maroon Tide led 5-1. Followed was a Brooklyn Wilson hit up the field allowing Skyler Timmons to double home. A base run by Wilson then put Picayune up 7-0. With Keller back out to bat, she collects her third RBI of the night, this time off a double RBI hit. With two outs and Keller on third. Brooklyn McCormick brought her home with a big hit up the field. McCormick tried to secure third base with her hit but was called for Picayune’s third out.

Picayune was solid on defense in the 7th inning, forcing 2 quick outs. And the final out was called after a diving catch by McCormick in the left outfield.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens even said she felt the pressure in those first 5 innings. But she also felt eventually her girls would make a run. A 10-point run came as a welcoming surprise as she says, “I knew we were going to bust out, but I didn’t know it would be like that.”

When asked which sequence, the 10-point run or the game-ending dive by McCormick was her favorite. Dickens being the defensive-minded coach she is, said the diving catch was a go-figure.

“I’m a big defense person, I believe defense wins championships, also defense shows how bad you really want to win, and to see McCormick do that shows me she was ready to end and win this game.”

Picayune moves to 4-7 this season. Next, they’ll play this Saturday, In Harrison County against the Pisgah Dragons (11-1) at 2:15