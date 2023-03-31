Richard R. Futch Published 6:37 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Richard R. Futch, 78, of Picayune, Miss., passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Picayune Health and Rehab Center.

Mr. Futch was born January 6, 1945 in Effingham County Georgia. He loved watching television, gardening, tending to animals, and walking. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Marie Tuten Futch; six siblings, Edward Futch, Joann Clark, Dale Penton, Cheryl Pittman, Angie Carpenter, and Jack Futch.

Left to cherish his memories are his three sisters, Cathy (Bobbly) Clingan, Janet (the late Kurt) Pearson, Tina (the late Eddie) Carpenter; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home (815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. the Rev. Jason Skinner will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Gipson Cemetery (1514 West Union Road, Carriere, MS, 39426). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral home.