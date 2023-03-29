Mary Rouse Published 11:27 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Mary Nell Pearson Rouse, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services will be on Friday with visitation beginning at 11a.m. with the service to follow at 1 p.m. at White’s Funeral Home in Poplarville. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Mary Nell was born in Carriere, Miss. on November 7,1934. She made her worldly home in Biloxi, Miss.with her husband, HK Rouse; and her three children Rusty, Bob, and Beth. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She later returned to live out the remainder of her days in Carriere, Miss..

Mary Nell worked most of her adult life way beyond her retirement years as an educational secretary within the Biloxi Public School System. She cherished her school family and continued to reminisce about her friends whom she worked with throughout the years. While working, she was an active member of the Mississippi Association of Educational Secretaries, where she held an officer position for many years. She enjoyed planning and helping to host conventions for MAES on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mary Nell was a beacon of light and love as she shared her love for God. Her mother taught her people should not have to tell others that they are a Christian, because their actions should speak for them. She took this to heart and

showed others her loving and giving heart. She was extremely active in the church throughout her life. She was baptized at Union Baptist Church in Carriere, Miss., where she was actively involved throughout her child and teen years. After moving to Biloxi, Miss., she became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she made lifelong friends. She later became a member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi. After moving back to Carriere, Miss., she became a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. Her dedication to doing the Lord’s work throughout her life was a shining example to others. She held many leadership roles and was actively involved in several facets of the Church, such as WMU, Sunday School, Choir, Church Nursery, Vacation Bible School and Outreach Missions. Her fondest memories are of mission trips throughout her life.

Mary Nell Rouse was preceded in death by her husband;HK Rouse; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Franklin Spence (Verna Lucille Rester) Pearson; her parents-in-law; Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Ellis (Bonnie) Rouse; her sister, Versie Mae Malley; her brother and sisters-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Joe (Betty Jean Rouse) Burge and Mrs. Joan Rouse Salter; and her son-in-law, Mr. David Armstrong.

She is survived by her children, Mr. and Mrs. HK “Rusty” (Susan) Rouse, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ellis “Bob” (Denise) Rouse, and Mary Elizabeth-Ann “Beth”Rouse Armstrong; grandchildren, Sarah (Wade) Barksdale, Margaret (Joshua)

Goins, William Ellis (Ashley) Rouse, Scott (Heather)Brown, Leslie Armstrong, Byron Lee “Trae” Rouse Brewer,III, and Benjamin-David Rouse “Benji” Armstrong; great grandchildren, Joseph Goins, Olivia Rouse, Ryan Rouse, Isabella Brown, Logan Brown, and Andy Brewer; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mr. James Salter and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton (Shirlene) Rouse; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank Solace Health Care; Dennis Barnett, Karen Easterling, Jo’L Parker, Ryan Swilley, and Robyn Wild, for their compassion, kindness, and dedication to your work and your patients.

If you wish, you may make memorial contributions to Missions at First Baptist Church of Picayune, Missi..