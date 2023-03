Drizzle N Drip Delights Published 11:43 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Drizzle N Drip Delights.

Drizzle N Drip Delights is mobile! They’re fun! Stocked with the most delicious Snowball flavors you’ve ever tasted! Also, enjoy their Homemade Ice Cream & Italian Ice! They bring the fun to you! Book them for your next big party, wedding, or any other social event! Locally Owned Business.