Exodus Project 21 was established to wage a war against the perils of substance abuse. They aim to bridge all the gaps that recovering addicts experience that result in recidivism. They accomplish this through a faith-based approach. Exodus Project 21 is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 created to facilitate an uninterrupted path from jail or rehab release to full societal re-entry complete with sobriety, health, housing, transportation, and employment for addicts seeking recovery. Call to schedule an appointment!

