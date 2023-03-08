Picayune Police Uncover Attempted Theft of $20K in Lawnmowers Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

On Dec. 31 2022, the Picayune Police Department received a report of attempted theft from Picayune Home Depot of lawnmowers valued over $20,000. Officers were provided with photographs of the suspects and the suspect vehicle (black Ford F350) pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer did not have tags displayed.

On Jan. 1, 2023 another theft was attempted with the same suspects and vehicle description.

On March 7, 2023 at approximately 1:52 am officers noticed two people run from the wooded area near Home Depot to a black Ford 350 pulling a trailer that pulled over on Highway 43 South. The two people entered the truck and it continued on 43 South. Officers conducted a traffic stop due to no tag being displayed on the truck or trailer. Wilajon Sherrod Trail was the driver. Willie James Joseph II and Luke Emmett Joseph were passengers.

Officers went to Home Depot and observed that the cables securing 3 Cub Cadet mowers had been cut. Video surveillance shows the suspects cut the cables at approximately 1:42 am.

An investigation led to the arrest of all 3 for Attempted Grand Larceny and Possession of Burglary Tools.