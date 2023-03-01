Carter’s 23 points rallies Picayune to a State Championship appearance

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Troy Carter add thwo free-throws to his 23 point game in the Final Four win over Provine, 60-49

The Picayune Maroon Tide upset the Provine Rams, 60-49, and will play in the 5A State Championship this Friday, March 3, at Mississippi Coliseum. They will play the Hattiesburg Tigers, at 7 p.m.

Game Recap

After 2 minutes of playoff jitters, Picayune finally cracked the lid and led 4-0. A Provine transition layup and 2 free throws tied the game. Then a Provine tip-dunk gave them their first 6-4 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Picayune trailed 7-5.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Second Quarter

Dakieth Quinn’s layup tied the game, 7-7. Both teams traded buckets the entire series but Picayune’s ability to knock down 4/6 FT’s kept them in the lead. Provine’s Zac Elliot was fouled at the buzzer, he missed two potential game-leading or tying FTs. Picayune led 21-20 at the half.

Third Quarter

After Tyran Warren’s opening bucked, the score was tied at 30-30 with less than 1:30 to go. Picayune managed to fend off Provine and score 4 unanswered points to end the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Up 36-30, Picayune started pulling away. Josh Holmes got a bucket, Brunson Stockstill assisted Troy Carter for 2 pts, and then Carter hit a corner three to put Picayune up 41-35. Picayune increased the lead to 49-35. Provine finally got a three-pointer to go in, then Stockstill answered back with a jumper.  With 3:35 remaining Picayune’s lead grew to 51-38, then to 53-44 with 2;15 remaining. Provine struggled at the strike, going 11/21 (54%), That was the main factor in the Ram’s struggles. Picayune was 14/21 (66%) from the free-throw line. As time kept ticking away realities started to set in that Picayune was clinching the win. In the end, FTs solidified the game at 60-49.

Stats

Carter lead all scores with 23 points, Holmes contributed 14 pts.

More Sports

Pearl River splits tough series against Pensacola State

This weeks schedule on the mound

Maroon Tide punch their ticket to the Final Four

EMCC Lady Lions to open NJCAA Region 23 Basketball Tournament at Coahoma

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar