Carter’s 23 points rallies Picayune to a State Championship appearance Published 10:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Picayune Maroon Tide upset the Provine Rams, 60-49, and will play in the 5A State Championship this Friday, March 3, at Mississippi Coliseum. They will play the Hattiesburg Tigers, at 7 p.m.

Game Recap

After 2 minutes of playoff jitters, Picayune finally cracked the lid and led 4-0. A Provine transition layup and 2 free throws tied the game. Then a Provine tip-dunk gave them their first 6-4 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Picayune trailed 7-5.

Second Quarter

Dakieth Quinn’s layup tied the game, 7-7. Both teams traded buckets the entire series but Picayune’s ability to knock down 4/6 FT’s kept them in the lead. Provine’s Zac Elliot was fouled at the buzzer, he missed two potential game-leading or tying FTs. Picayune led 21-20 at the half.

Third Quarter

After Tyran Warren’s opening bucked, the score was tied at 30-30 with less than 1:30 to go. Picayune managed to fend off Provine and score 4 unanswered points to end the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Up 36-30, Picayune started pulling away. Josh Holmes got a bucket, Brunson Stockstill assisted Troy Carter for 2 pts, and then Carter hit a corner three to put Picayune up 41-35. Picayune increased the lead to 49-35. Provine finally got a three-pointer to go in, then Stockstill answered back with a jumper. With 3:35 remaining Picayune’s lead grew to 51-38, then to 53-44 with 2;15 remaining. Provine struggled at the strike, going 11/21 (54%), That was the main factor in the Ram’s struggles. Picayune was 14/21 (66%) from the free-throw line. As time kept ticking away realities started to set in that Picayune was clinching the win. In the end, FTs solidified the game at 60-49.

Stats

Carter lead all scores with 23 points, Holmes contributed 14 pts.