Wins across the board for Pearl river county baseball Published 5:38 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

Here are the results from Friday and Saturday’s baseball action.

Picayune (1-1) secured their first win over Hancock (0-2), 7-6. Pearl River Central makes in three wins in a row after beating West Marion (0-3), 7-4 this Saturday and Pass Christian (1-1) on Friday, 10-3. PRC also beat West Marion 7-4 this Saturday. Poplarville also adds to their two-game win streak, beating St. Patrick, 7-1.

Up Next

All upcoming baseball games will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m

Poplarville will travel to play Bay High, Picayune will host George County (2-0) and Pearl River Central will host Vancleave (2-0).