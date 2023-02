Wilton Acker Published 9:16 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church

16288 White Road, Pearlington, MS 39572. Visitation: 10:00 a.m., Pastor Donald Toussaint, Officiating.

Mask or face covering at your discretion. Interment at the New Hope Cemetery, Pearlington, MS.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.