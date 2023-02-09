Welcome OuterBanks Axe House

Published 10:39 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes a new member, the OuterBanks Axe House.

 

Business Description:

Experience the Best Axe Throwing action in Picayune while enjoying good food, drinks & a good time! Axe-throwing parties are a great way to spend time with your friends and family, and we know you’ll love it. Have you ever wanted to throw an axe? Now you can! Our facility offers one-lane booking, group bookings, and party bookings. If you want to throw axes with your friends or family, then this is the place for you! We offer two-hour parties for groups, just book your spot and our staff will take care of everything so that all you have to do is have fun! outerbanksaxehouse.com

