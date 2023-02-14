Voting is Now Open on Nominated Products in 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Published 10:40 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

JACKSON – After a two-week nomination period, voting is now open on all submitted products in the 2nd Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney.

“There are 72 products in this year’s competition, and the variety of nominations shows the craftsmanship, creativity, and ingenuity of our state’s manufacturers,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We are hoping the public will be active in helping us narrow this list down to our top 16 as we work towards finding The Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi.”

The Initial Voting Round concludes at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 24. During this period, voters may cast five votes per day per device at msmakerschallenge.com. The top 16 vote-getters will advance to the Round of 16.

Here is an updated contest timeline:

INITIAL VOTING ROUND

February 13 – February 24

ROUND OF 16

February 27 – March 3

ROUND OF EIGHT

March 6 – March 10

ROUND OF FOUR

March 13-17

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Thursday, March 23 – Mississippi State Capitol