Vernon Mitchell

“ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” II

Timothy 4:7

Visitation and Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 12:30 pm

– 2:30 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 3:00 pm – 4:00

pm at Picayune Cemetery, 8 th Street, Picayune, MS. Bishop Vernon Robinson,

Officiating.

Vernon Windell Mitchell, 72, of Picayune, MS transitioned this life on Saturday,

January 28, 2023 at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. He was born May 14,

1950 in Tampa, Florida to the late Richard and Sarah Mitchell.

Vernon will be tremendously missed and leaves behind many memories to

cherish. Left to treasure his memories, a loving wife of 46 years, Rose Mary

Mitchell; son, Derrick F Mitchell, daughter, Erica M Mitchell; Four sisters and one

brother: Mary Vesta, Phette Mitchell, Cynthia Fayson (Carl), Clara Russell, Richard

Mitchell Jr (Theresa); brother-in-law, Dennis Reese; sister-in-law, Ramona Shaifer

and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Interment will follow with Military Honors. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.