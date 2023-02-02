Upcoming Programs sponsored by Friends of the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library Published 11:12 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Upcoming Programs from Friends of the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library:

(All events are held in Holland Hall of the library.)

Tues., Feb. 7 at 1:30pm – GUEST SPEAKER: LEAH HOLMES, Ph. D presents “Where is Brandon? Part 1”, a true crime mystery. – Leah Holmes holds advanced degrees in literature and English. A retired high school teacher and USM English Instructor, she’s now intrigued by-and enjoys sharing with others-strange and thought-provoking true crime stories. She is the Manager of the Bay St. Louis Library Branch. She will be presenting her successful program for us at our library. Part 2 of this program will follow on Tues., Feb. 14 at 1:30pm.

Fri., Feb. 24 & Sat., Feb. 25 Fab Friends February Sale – Be a Fab Friend and support your local library! Come shop our wonderful selection of donated items at our fabulous rummage sale. All proceeds will support our library. The members preview is on Fri., Feb. 24 9am-5pm. (Memberships and renewals available at the door.) The general public sale is Sat., Feb. 25 9am-1pm. Donations for this sale can be received on Thur., Feb. 23.

Sun., Mar. 5 at 2pm – “Got Chickens; Get Eggs” – Has the price of eggs got you thinking about raising your own chickens? Come attend this free program and find out what it takes to care for chickens. MSU Extension Agent Alex Shooks will answer your questions.