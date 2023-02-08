Upcoming Police Department Courthouse will take 18 months to build

Published 10:44 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The anticipated and official Police Department Courthouse will receive its final contracting pricing in the upcoming weeks. Seven million dollars is still the max budget set by the Mayor and City Council of Picayune. Retired D’Iblerville Assistant Police Chief and D’Iblerville City Manager Clay Jones and CEO of MP Design Group, David J. Machado who are overseeing this project presented an update on the upcoming courthouse. They side towards the nearly 15,000-16,000 square foot project being under the city’s budget.

The Courthouse will be located on Highland Parkway, on the North side of the Shopping Center off I-59 and Sycamore Rd and the current design does leave space for future expansion to the courthouse.

The project is estimated to take 18 months to construct and it will begin as soon as pricing is received and voted on. Machado plans to have a stamp on the price in time for the Tuesday, Feb.21 meeting.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Rouse’s Supermarket to hit groundwork early this summer

Housing is booming in Pearl River County

RS announces special Saturday hours for face-to-face help; dozens of Taxpayer Assistance Centers open across the nation

Coastal Mississippi releases a statement on the passing of Commissioner Jackie Avery, Jr.

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar