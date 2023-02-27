This weeks schedule on the mound

Published 12:08 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Baseball

Picayune is 3-3 this season. Last outing they lost to Hancock, 9-7. The next game is home against St.Patrick (3-0) this Tuesday, Feb 28

Pearl River Central is 4-2 this season. Last outing they lost to Vancleave, 4-2. The next game is against East Central (5-2), this Tuesday, Feb 28 at PRC.

Poplarville is 4-0 this season. Last Outing they beat Bay High, 6-2. The next game will be home against Pope John Paul this Tuesday, Feb 28

All games will start at 7 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Maroon Tide is 1-5 this season. Last outing they lost to Northwest Rankin, 0-10. The next game will be at home against Bay High (0-3), this Tuesday, Feb 28.

The Lady Blue Devils are 3-2 this season. Last outing they beat Poplarville 5-1. The next game will be at Bay High today at 5 p.m.

The Lady Hornets are 0-3 this season. The last outing was their loss to PRC. The next game will be at home on  March, 3 at 5 p.m.

