This Week in Pearl River Athletics, presented by Hancock Whitney

Published 11:33 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Special to the Item

MONDAY
Men’s basketball at Mississippi Delta | 6 p.m. | Moorhead, Miss. | youtube.com/@MDCCTrojans/streams
 
Women’s basketball vs. Mississippi Delta | 6 p.m. | Marvin R. White Coliseum | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
TUESDAY
Baseball vs. Coastal Alabama South | 2/5 p.m. | Dub Herring Park | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
WEDNESDAY
Softball vs. Lamar State College – Port Arthur | 4 p.m. | Eunice, La. | athletics.lsue.edu/sports/2022/1/10/bengal-all-access-test/?B=513062
 
THURSDAY
Men’s basketball vs. Northeast | 6 p.m. | Marvin R. White Coliseum | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
 
Women’s basketball at Northeast | 6 p.m. | Booneville, Miss. | NEMCCTV.com
SATURDAY
Baseball vs. Coastal Alabama South | 2 p.m. | Pensacola, Fla. | https://piratenetwork.live/watch-live/ | WRJWRadio.com
 
Baseball at Pensacola State | 5 p.m. | Pensacola, Fla. | https://piratenetwork.live/watch-live/ | WRJWRadio.com
 
Softball vs. Marion Military | 3:45 p.m. | Gulf Shores, Ala.
 
Softball vs. Wallace State | 6 p.m. | Gulf Shores, Ala.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Championship basketball matchups

Picayune stamps themselves as District champs; PRC clinches third place spot

Pearl River women drop slugfest against No. 10 Jones College

Pearl River overcomes early deficit to win 9th straight “Cat Fight”

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar