This Week in Pearl River Athletics, presented by Hancock Whitney
Published 11:33 am Monday, February 13, 2023
MONDAY
Men’s basketball at Mississippi Delta | 6 p.m. | Moorhead, Miss. | youtube.com/@MDCCTrojans/
streams
Women’s basketball vs. Mississippi Delta | 6 p.m. | Marvin R. White Coliseum | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
TUESDAY
Baseball vs. Coastal Alabama South | 2/5 p.m. | Dub Herring Park | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
WEDNESDAY
Softball vs. Lamar State College – Port Arthur | 4 p.m. | Eunice, La. | athletics.lsue.edu/sports/
2022/1/10/bengal-all-access- test/?B=513062
Softball at LSU Eunice | 6 p.m. | Eunice, La. | https://athletics.lsue.edu/
sports/2022/1/10/bengal-all- access-test/?B=513062
THURSDAY
Men’s basketball vs. Northeast | 6 p.m. | Marvin R. White Coliseum | PRCCMedia.com/Gold | WRJWRadio.com
Women’s basketball at Northeast | 6 p.m. | Booneville, Miss. | NEMCCTV.com
SATURDAY
Baseball vs. Coastal Alabama South | 2 p.m. | Pensacola, Fla. | https://piratenetwork.live/
watch-live/ | WRJWRadio.com
Baseball at Pensacola State | 5 p.m. | Pensacola, Fla. | https://piratenetwork.live/
watch-live/ | WRJWRadio.com
Softball vs. Marion Military | 3:45 p.m. | Gulf Shores, Ala.
Softball vs. Wallace State | 6 p.m. | Gulf Shores, Ala.