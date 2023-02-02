Teacher of the week, Valerie Dusang.

Published 11:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

This week Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Roseland Park Elementary 2nd grade Teacher, Valerie Dusang.

Dusang has been a teacher in the Picayune school district for 30 years and has been teaching at Roseland Park for 23 of those years.

 

Her favorite thing about teaching is being creative and making earning fun for her students.

 

The most important thing that Dusang would want her students to take away from their time with her to remember how much she cared for them and remember the fun activities and projects they did in class.

 

Dusang is a true animal lover. She has a classroom-bearded dragon named Rex. She also has 4 dogs, a parakeet, a guinea pig, a hamster, and another bearded dragon at home.

 

