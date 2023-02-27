South Side Upper Elementary Welcomes Newly Published ‘Look at What We See! Published 10:47 am Monday, February 27, 2023

This Monday, South Side Upper Elementary had a welcoming read for their newly published, Look at What We See!

The book was written and illustrated by South Side Upper Elementary teacher Susan Spiers’s class of 23 students. These, 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade gifted students created a hidden object puzzle book using a free publishing kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing. Look at What We See! is an adaptation of the famous I See books. The students chose a theme, created a visual arrangement of items related to the theme, photographed the arrangement, and wrote an original riddle to let readers know what specific items to find on the page. The 4th graders participated in groups as the 5th and 6th graders did their riddles individually

On Monday morning at the Upper side Elementary cafeteria, the student and their parent got to receive a hard copy of the book and heard each student read their riddle. The students also signed one hard copy book they will remain in the school’s library.

“It was a lot of hard work but they did a great job and this is something they will remember forever,” said Spiers.

Parents can still order a copy of Look at What We See! by going to studenttresure.com/ordercopies, and enter the 7-digit PIN# (8197970). or call by phone at 800_867-2292.