South Side Upper Elementary 4th, 5th, and 6th Grade Gifted Students Become Published

Published 12:55 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Special to the Item

The 'Look at what we see" book by 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade gifted students at South Side Upper Elementary

By Susan Spiers, South Side Upper Elementary teacher.

Picayune, Mississippi – South Side Upper Elementary has announced that 23 of its students have become published authors through a national student publishing program.  As part of the publishing process, 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade gifted students created a hidden object puzzle book using a free publishing kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing. 

Each student chose a theme, created a visual arrangement of items related to the theme, photographed the arrangement, and wrote an original riddle to let readers know what specific items to find on the page.  The title of the book is I See.

The best part? A group of proud, smiling young authors, with a memory that lasts a lifetime, plus a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for the school library.  The student’s families also have an opportunity to purchase copies of these unique childhood keepsakes. 

 

