Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons Published 10:03 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms. Tocorea Antonio White, 41, of McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”, Possession of Controlled Substance “Methamphetamines”, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. Bond was set at $150,000.00. Deangelo Marque Williams, 41, of McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance “Marijuana”, Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. No bond has been set at this time. Kendrick Andrea Williams, 40, of McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance “Marijuana”, Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. Bond was set at $150,000.00. Gary Wayne Thompson, 39, McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance “Marijuana”, Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”, Disorderly Conduct, and a Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. Bond was set at $175,000.00. Alfred Russell, 41, of McComb, MS, is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance “Marijuana”, and Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”. Tredarrius Porter is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance “Marijuana”, and Possession of Controlled Substance “Cocaine”. No bond has been set at this time. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.