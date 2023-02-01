Signing day in Pearl River County

Published 11:24 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

From left, Tyran Warren- Alcorn State University, Jessiah Contee- PRCC, Darnell Smith- PRCC, and Peyton Wells- PRCC; sign their Letters of Intent on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, 2023

National Signing day featured a stack of football playing singing their Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

Picayune’s Tyran Warren signed to Alcorn State University (Football). Jessiah Contee signed to  Pearl River Community College (Football), Darnell Smith signed to PRCC (Football) and, Peyton Wells also signed to  PRCC (Student Coach).

Poplarville had eight players sign their letter of intent, the largest signing class in school history.

Kane Edwards and Jayden Holden signed with East Mississippi Community College (Football). Tucker Smith, Matt Will, Mark Will and Nakiel Trotter all signed to play at PRCC (Football). Maurice Travis signed to Mississippi College, and William Harry signed to Hinds Community College.

