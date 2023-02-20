Sherry Ann Willis Published 3:23 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

Funeral Services for Sherry Ann Willis, age 77, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 am at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Rusty Kuhn will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she served the community in banking for 40 years, at First National Bank of Picayune. After she retired from the bank, Sherry continued as Office Manager at Doctor’s Clinic for 12 years. She was an active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, where she served in various capacities in the church. Sherry, which is known as Nana by many, will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvy P. Landrum and Hazel Johnson Landrum; grandson, Mark Robert Cavaliere; and brothers, Larry D. Landrum and James B. Landrum.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Carl W. Willis; daughter, Kimberly (Keith) Cavaliere; grandchildren, Heidi Cavaliere (Ross) Bridley and Jeffrey Cavaliere; along with nieces, nephews, and friends.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com