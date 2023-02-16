Severe Weather 2.16.23- Community Saferoom Openings

Published 10:01 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Special to the Item

Poplarville, MS– The Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services:  In anticipation of severe weather today and this evening (2.16.23) all three Community Saferooms will open and remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed. Pets are not allowed. Please bring anything you may need (food/water/medication etc.).

The Poplarville Community Saferoom located at 124 Rodeo Street will open today at 2:00 PM.

The Carriere Community Saferoom located at 7431 Highway 11 will open at 4:00 PM.

The Picayune Community Saferoom located at 501 Laurel Street will open at 4:30 PM.

