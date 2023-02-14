Season opening pitches in Pearl River County baseball and softball Published 10:43 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This Monday was opening night for softball and baseball across the MHSAA. Here are the results and upcoming schedule of PRC, Picayune, and Poplarville.

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils boys beat Hancock 5-1. The Blue Devils had a total of 12 hits and two RBIs. Caleb Dyess had two runs and Riley Wilson, Conner Dyess, and Chris Hart had single runs. The Blue Devils are 1-0, next they host Past Christian Pirates this Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lady Blue Devils recently placed in a jamboree. Their regular-season opener will be on Saturday, Feb. 18 in a doubleheader against Purvis and Columbia at 10 a.m. and noon.

The Picayune Maroon played the Pass Christian Pirates on Monday and lost 9-0. Picayune begins its season 0-1, their next game is against Hancock on Thursday, Feb. 16 The Lady Maroon Tide also played jamboree recently. Their first regular season game will be against D’Iblerville today Feb. 14.

The Poplarville Hornet boys will St.Patrick on Friday, Feb. 18. The Lady Hornets will play at Bay High today Feb. 14 at 6:30 and the Gulfport Classic on Friday and Saturday.