Season Ends for Blue Devils with 66-48 loss Published 9:23 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils fell 66-48 to the Florence Eagles in the first round 5a State Playoffs. Head Coach Scott Stephen and his Blue Devils finished their season 13-15.

The second rounds of the playoffs begin this Saturday, Feb. 18 and Picayune is the lone school representing Pearl River County in the playoffs. They will host South Jones Braves, who recently beat the Gautier Gators 59-52. Tip-off for this second-round match is at 6 p.m.

For more on this year’s playoffs, see the 5A bracket.