RS announces special Saturday hours for face-to-face help; dozens of Taxpayer Assistance Centers open across the nation

WASHINGTON – As part of a continuing effort to improve service this tax season, the Internal Revenue Service today announced special Saturday hours for the next four months at Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the country.

The special Saturday availability across the nation will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Feb. 11, March 11, April 8 and May 13. Offices in dozens of states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will be open during this special four-month event, with no appointments required. More than 40 locations currently plan to be open on Feb. 11, with 58 offices currently scheduled for March 11. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit a special IRS.gov page for the latest information on the special Saturday hours.

“These Saturday openings are part of the extra steps the IRS is taking to make a difference for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “IRS employees are working hard to help people by making improvements across our operations. These walk-in locations are critical, and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is allowing us to add more employees across the nation to better assist taxpayers this filing season and beyond. These special Saturday hours will help people get the services they need.”

The IRS encourages everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern to avoid a trip.

At these offices, called TACs, people receive in-person help from IRS employees. Normally, these centers are not open on Saturdays, and people must have appointments to receive services.

During these Saturday hours, people can walk-in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. They can also ask about setting up an Online Account and getting an Identity Protection PIN among other topics.

To see which TACs will be open, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

Services provided

The IRS’s Contact Your Local Office site lists all services provided at specific TACs.

If someone has questions about a tax bill or IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Come prepared

For people visiting these offices, individuals should bring the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2022 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

The fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.