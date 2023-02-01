Rosie Lee Nicholson

She lived an amazing life for 97 years, she loved the LORD and was not ashamed to talk about HIS goodness in the presence of others people. Mrs Rosie enjoyed being around her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters; Dixie Nicholson and Lynn (Calvin) Williams of Los Angles, CA., two sons; George (Jennie) Nicholson , Jr., of Landover, MD., and Gary Nicholson of Picayune , MS., 18 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, she also leaves a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5 pm., until 7 pm., at Baylous Funeral Home. Burial will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.