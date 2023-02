Road Closure on East Carroll Street and HWY 11 Published 9:41 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Starting on Monday, Fe. 20 at 7 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. there will be a road closure located at the intersection of East Carroll Street and HWY 11. There will be sewer line construction work in process at HWY 11 for the phase 2 utility relocation project.