PRCSD Celebrates School Board Appreciation Week and Spelling Bee Winner! Published 3:28 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Last week for the Pearl river Central school district was School Board Appreciation Week. During the Thursday, Feb. 9 meeting the district recognized the PRCSD board members for their contribution to our district. School board members are, School Board President Mr. Jerry Frazier, School Board Members Mr. Rodney Dyess, and Mr. Eli Ouder, School Board Secretary Mr. Mark Herring, and School Board Vice President Mr. Jeff Jones.