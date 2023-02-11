PRCSD Celebrates School Board Appreciation Week and Spelling Bee Winner!

By David Thornton Jr.

From left, Superintendent John SHow, 2x Spelleing Bee winner Matthew Colon and School Board President Mr. Jerry Frazier honoring Colon's achievement.

Last week for the Pearl river Central school district was School Board Appreciation Week. During the Thursday, Feb. 9 meeting the district recognized the PRCSD board members for their contribution to our district. School board members are, School Board President Mr. Jerry Frazier, School Board Members Mr. Rodney Dyess, and Mr. Eli Ouder, School Board Secretary Mr. Mark Herring, and School Board Vice President Mr. Jeff Jones.

The Board also recognized the PRCES 5th grader and Pearl River County Spelling Bee Winner, Matthew Colon. This makes him a second-year spelling bee winner.

