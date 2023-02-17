PRCC hosts MSU Extension Office for farmer’s market focused training

Published 10:43 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By Special to the Item

Presenters for the Marketing at the Marketplace training included (from left to right): Dr. Eddie Smith (MSU Extension), Lauren Colby Nickels (MSU Extension), Lane Milton (Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce; Genuine MS Brand Manager), Purvie Green (Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce; Genuine MS), Rachael Carter (MSU Extension), and Brenda Wells (PRCC.)

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Small business owners and market coordinators from around south Mississippi gathered on the Poplarville Campus of Pearl River Community College to learn more about farmer’s markets. “Marketing at the Marketplace” presentations were conducted by the Mississippi State University Extension Office and included representatives from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC).  

Talks included a dive into Genuine Mississippi, MDAC programs, EBT sales at markets, marketing resources, visual merchandising at the market, and using mobile payment technology to improve sales. Attendees were also able to network with other businesses and market coordinators.  

