PRCC CNA graduation

Published 10:08 am Monday, February 27, 2023

By Special to the Item

HATTIESBURG – The following students graduated Friday (Feb. 24) from the Certified Nurse Aide course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. They are from left: First row – Carlisha McCord of Collins. Second row – Cantrell Ward of Prentiss and Latoyia Heidelberg of Laurel. Third row – Trinity Calhoun of Hattiesburg and Tahiti Brown of Hattiesburg. Top row – Kyla Brown of McLain. Not Pictured: Hannah Coleman of Bay St. Louis, Kimberly Oatis of Prentiss, and Nakia Watts of Lumberton. Program instructor is Adison King. Enrollment is currently underway for Summer and Fall 2023 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit us at prcc.edu or follow us at PRCC.edu  (@PRCC_Wildcats)  (@PRCCMKTG).

