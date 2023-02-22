Picayune Baseball Wins Over George County Rebels, 3-1, and more county sports Published 11:33 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Here’s a recap of this week’s baseball and softball scores, All games occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 21

Poplarville softball beat Picayune, 18-11. After 3 innings the Lady Hornets led 5-4. In the 5th inning, Picayune scored 3 unanswered runs to take an 8-7 lead. Inning 6th was scoreless, in inning 7 Poplarville scored 3 runs to Picayune’s 2 runs tying the game at 10-10. in the 8th inning, Poplarville put up an unbeatable 8 runs as Picayune could only answer with a single run.

Poplarville moves 2-2 this season, and Picayune is still winless at 0-4. Poplarville’s next game is home against Bay High (0-1) this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Picayune’s next game is on the road against the Pass Christian Pirates (0-1) this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils are 1-2 this season. Their first game of this week will be this Thursday at Vancleave Bulldogs (2-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Picayune baseball got the win over the now 3-1 George County Rebels, by a 3-1 score.

Brady Robertson had 2 RBI’s and Morgan Craft had 1 RBI that night. George County’s Gage Reeves had the Rebel’s lone RBI. Picayune’s Tanner Busby was solid at the mound pitching all 7 innings and striking out 9 batters with only one error. Picayune moves to 2-2 this season. They play the Rebels again at George County this Friday at 7 p.m.

Pearl River Central baseball succumb to their first loss of the season to the Vancleave Bulldogs, 5-1. PRC Austin Gill had the lone RBI. Caleb Dyess pitched for 4 innings and struck out 6 batters. It still was enough to hold the Bulldogs, they had 2 RBIs and one 2B (doubles).

PRC is now 3-1, they will play the South Jones Braves this Thursday at Jones County Junior College at 7 p.m.

Poplarville baseball played against Bay High, that game was called in the 7th inning due to heavy fog. the final score was an intense 17-17 tie. The Hornets were trailing 10-4 in the 4th inning. Head Coach Slade Jones said he challenged his team to chip away at the deficit. Soon after, the Hornets responded scoring 4 straight runs. Poplarville finished the night with 15 hits but committed over 4 errors that caused their deficit. Hornets Emilee Pace went 4-5 at the bat with 2 RBI’s, and Brock Sheppard was 4-4 with 4 RBI’s.

Poplarville is 2-0 not counting the tie. They will host a Thursday – Saturday Tournament this week. On Thursday they play the Bogalusa Lumberjacks (2-0) at 6:30, Friday against Bay High Tigers (0-1) at 7 p.m., and Saturday against Pine Raiders at none.