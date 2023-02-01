Poplarville Public Library begins February programs Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Poplarville Public Library will be hosting three event programs starting this February.

Spring StoryTime begins on Tuesday, Feb. 7 through March 14 at 10:30 am for preschool, and homeschooled children, and there is an after-school program for those children who attend public school at 4:00 pm.

The LEGO Club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Feb, 28 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm at the library. It is a free program for all children.

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 the Poplarville Book Club meets. They will be discussing The Girl in Hyacinth Blue by Susan Vreeland. It is free to the public. Drinks and a snack will be provided.