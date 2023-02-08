Picayune stuns PRC in district tournament Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

In the first round of the 5A Region 7 District tournament, the No.1 Picayune Maroon Tide beat the No.4 Pearl River Central Blue Devils, 56-45. Also in the first round, the No.2 West Harrison Hurricanes beat the No.3 Long Beach Barecats 48-32.

Championship Friday features, Picayune vs West Harrison at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will be Pearl River Central vs. Long Beach at 6 p.m. all games will be played at Long Beach High School.