Picayune stamps themselves as District champs; PRC clinches third place spot Published 4:01 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Championship Friday at Long Beach high school featured a Picayune vs West Harrison championship game and Pearl River Central vs Long Beach third play game. The Pearl River Central Blue Devils beat Long Beach Bearcats 58-42. Their win clinched them a 5A state playoff bid. Donnie Ladner finished with 19 points, and Payton Cardona and Kyle Penton contributed 16 and 14. PRC’s Konner Cazenave was recognized as a 5a region 7 MHSAA All-Region Basketball Team player.

The Picayune Maroon Tide beat the West Harrison Hurricanes 48-25. Their win clinched them a first-round bye and home-court advantage in the playoffs. Josh Holmes and Jahieme Everett finished with 9 points as Troy Carter led the team in scoring with 13. Carter, Holmes Jahieme, and Tyran Warren we recognized as 5a region 7 MHSAA All-Region Basketball Team players. Holmes was also recognized as Offensive Player of the Year and Jahieme was recognized as Defensive Player of the Year. Lastly, Head Coach Eric Vianney was recognized as Region Coach of the Year.