Picayune School district recognize Maroon Tide Parents of of the Year

Published 10:55 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

From left, Superintendent Dean Shaw, District Parent of the Year Karen Guidry, and her daughter Kennedy Guidry as Karen accepted her Parent of the Year recognition.

During Tuesday’s Regular Board meeting, the Picayune School District recognized their Parents of the Year candidates from across the district.

Before parents were recognized, Picayune Superintendent Dean Shaw spoke on the district’s behalf.

“This is always one of our favorite meetings of the year, getting to recognize our Parents of the Year. We appreciate all of you, for what you do for our school district and for what you do for our students. I know you take a lot of time away from your schedule, you take a lot of time away from your family and there are probably a lot of times when you’ve spent your own money on our students. And we want to say thank you for what you do, it is very well appreciated.”

Followed are each school’s candidates for Parent of the Year.

Nicolson Elementary- Judy Henderson

Roseland Park – Angela Moody

South Side Lower – Theresa Milar

South Side Upper –  Stephanie Thompson

West Side – Karen Guidry

Picayune Junior High –  Krashima Banks

Picayune Memorial High – Dana Smith.

Mrs. Karen Guidry was also recognized as District Parent of the Year.

