Picayune Police Dept. Arrests Driver with Firearm & 18 Grams of Crack Cocaine Published 11:21 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Via Picayune Police Department Facebook, on 02/20/23 officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a traffic stop on Walker Street on a black BMW for traffic violations.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Terry Terrile Jackson, was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine. Jackson was also found to be in possession of marijuana.